Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackerey, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis visit flood-affected areas in Kolhapur

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday visited the flood-affected areas of the Kolhapur district.



Maharashtra former chief minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Devendra Fadnavis also visited the flood-affected areas and met the affected people in Kolhapur.

During the visit, Thackerey and Fadnavis met each other. After exchanging greetings with each other, both of them discussed the damage done by the flood.

According to the information of the State Emergency Operation Centre, 213 people died due to floods and heavy rainfall in various places across the state.

The state management unit has said 308 relief camps are based at Sanghli and Kolhapur for rescue operations in the flood-affected areas. Air Force and Indian Army have been deployed at Kolhapur and Ratnagiri.

Over 16 National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed at Thane, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Satara and Sindhugarh, reported the data of the State Disaster Management Unit on Wednesday.

Chief Minister has held an emergency meeting on July 22, to take stock of the flood situation that occurred in various parts of the state due to torrential rains. (ANI)

