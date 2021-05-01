Maharashtra CM wants third phase of vaccination to start on May 1: Rajesh Tope

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI): Maharashtra Health minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said that Maharashtra government will start a nominal vaccination drive on May 1 as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray believes that vaccination for those between 18 and 44 must start vaccination from May 1.



"Maharashtra CM believes that vaccination must start vaccination from May 1, when Maharashtra Day is celebrated. So just for the inauguration, we will start a nominal vaccination drive on that day," he said.

"We have vaccinated over 5 lakh people in a day and we have the capacity to vaccinate 13 lakh people in a day. We are number one in vaccination," he added.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has received a fresh stock of Covishield vaccines ahead of the third phase of the vaccination drive which begins on May 1.

This stock of vaccines, which arrived on Wednesday night, will be distributed only to the government and Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) Covid Vaccination Centres and not be distributed to any private vaccination centres.

The distribution process started on Thursday morning. (ANI)