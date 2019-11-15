Maharashtra CM will be from Shiv Sena: NCP

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is back in the hot seat after a brief hospitalisation for angioplasty this week.

On being asked if a Shiv Sena CM will be for 5 years or shared with the NCP party for 2.5 years each, Raut parried the question saying, "Hum toh chahte hain aane wale 25 saal tak Shiv Sena ka CM rahe, aap 5 saal ki baat kyun karte ho? We want a Shiv Sena CM for the next 25 years and you are talking about just 5 years?"

Media reports indicate that the NCP has agreed to a Shiv Sena CM for a full term.

This means the Shiv Sena will get a full-term chief minister in a prospective coalition government with the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress. The Congress and the NCP will get to appoint one deputy chief minister each from their ranks. The Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress will get 14, 14, and 12 ministers, respectively, reports say.