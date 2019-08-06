Maharashtra CMO requests for NDRF team from Goa

Sindhudurg (Maharashtra)[India], Aug 6 (ANI): In view of the discharge of water from Tillari Dam, Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis has requested Central Government for National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team from Goa for Dodamarg in Sindhudurg district.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have rescued about 300 people in Walva, Shirgaon, Nandre, Kasbe Digris in Sangli district. Teams have also rescued about 475 people in Khutwad, Ambewadi, Chikhli in Kolhapur district.



Operation in the district is still underway.

Today morning, the team carried out the rescue operation in Walva, Urun Islampur and Sangli and evacuated locals whose houses were completely deluged in water.

This is after the Maharashtra government on Sunday requested the NDRF to send in six more teams for relief and rescue work in the flood-affected areas and has also demanded the Indian Air Force to airlift approximately 35 villagers from a village near Kandivali.

Yesterday, in Gujarat's Surat also, NDRF and Indian Air Force were deployed to carry out rescue operations after water burst into the city after the river swelled owing to days of incessant rain across the state. (ANI)

