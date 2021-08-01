Maharashtra Congress launches 'Vyarth Na Ho Balidan' campaign across state

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 (ANI): The Congress in a bid to revive the party launched a campaign on Sunday to remind people and its own workers about the role of the party and its contribution to the country's freedom struggle.



Congress state president Nana Patole today flagged off the fortnight-long campaign 'Vyarth Na Ho Balidan' from the city's Kesriwada(Lokmanya Tilak's newspaper Kesri's headquarters) in presence of family members of freedom fighters like Lokmanya Tilak and others.

"The objective of this campaign is to create awareness among the younger generation about the country's freedom struggle and the contribution of the Congress party in it and how the present ruling party at the Centre is ruining our country," Patole told ANI.

He further said that Congress has always envisaged and worked for the betterment of the country, unlike other parties who claimed to give jobs to youth, help poor people and farmers.

Congress had been winning the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections for long before the Nationalist Congress Party came into power in 2007. Presently the BJP is in power at the 164-member general body of the PMC while the Congress has only nine corporators.

Meanwhile, on being asked about the recent comment by Governor Bhagat Singh Kosyari who criticised former Prime Minister the late Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru stating that his policies had weakened the country, Patole said: "Jawaharlal Nehru contributed a lot for the development of this country. He bought new and modern techniques into the agricultural sector. BJP seems to have issues regarding this so they keep on remembering Nehru".

Under the fortnight-long 'Vyarth Na Ho Balidan' campaign, the Congress will put up hoardings displaying pictures of the Non-Cooperation Movement, Civil Disobedience Movement and Quit India Movement among others. The hoardings will also include pictures of Mahatma Gandhi being imprisoned in Yerwada Jail during the Quit India Movement as well as Lokmanya Tilak's famous 'Swaraj is my birthright' speech.

The party has planned more such events under this campaign across the state. (ANI)