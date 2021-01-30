Maharashtra Congress meets AICC leadership, new state chief to be announced soon

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Leaders of Maharashtra Congress met the All India Congress Committee (AICC) leadership on Saturday to discuss the future of state units including the post of state party president.



Senior party leaders like Congress General Secretary organisation KC Venugopal, AICC Maharashtra In-charge H K Patil, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Balasaheb Thorat, former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan and others were present in today's meeting at the party headquarters here.

After the group meeting, the Maharashtra state leaders met individually with KC Venugopal and H K Patil. The entire meeting went for four hours.

Interacting with media persons, H K Patil said, "Mumbai Regional Congress Committee has been reconstituted recently and we are to make poll executives as local body elections are going to come in next two to three months."

"Our MPCC reconstitution is also in the offing. We had a serious discussion with Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan, Nitin Raut, Manikrao Thakre and others. I am happy that the meeting was so cordial. They all gave their suggestions on how the party can be made more vibrant. The announcement for the new Maharashtra Congress chief will be done very soon," added Patil.

When asked about whether it would be required to change the speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for the appointment of new MPCC chief, Patil refused to answer.

MPCC chief Balasaheb Thorat told ANI, "Venugopalji was at the meeting and we discussed the work done throughout the year. Local body elections are going to happen in the coming months. We discussed how to strengthen the organisation. The discussion for the party's leadership in the state was also done."

According to party sources, the Maharashtra unit wants a new Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief, as the incumbent president Balasaheb Thorat is holding the office of Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader, along with a ministerial berth in the Maharashtra Cabinet.

Earlier, Maharashtra AICC in-charge Patil met several senior leaders in the state and had a one-on-one discussion with them in Mumbai. Party also did a state-level survey through voice calls to party workers asking them to select one leader among the prospective leaders for the post of president. (ANI)

