  4. Maharashtra Congress to protest outside Raj Bhavan, party seeks SC-monitored probe into surveillance allegations using spyware

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Wed, Jul 21st, 2021, 22:30:08hrs
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Wednesday said the party is demanding a Supreme Court-monitored probe into allegations of surveillance through Pegasus spyware and said the party's state unit will hold a protest to seek President Ram Nath Kovind's intervention in the issue.

Patole told media persons here that party leaders will hold a protest outside Raj Bhavan on Thursday and seek President's intervention in the matter.
"Congress also demands that a Supreme Court judge should investigate this matter and truth should come out," he said.
Congress has accused the BJP-led government of misleading people on the issue. The government has denied allegations concerning surveillance. (ANI)

