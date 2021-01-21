Maharashtra Covid-19 cases cross 2-million mark

The development came 12 days after the state surpassed the death toll of 50,000 on January 9, both highest in the country.

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) More than 10 months after the first two Covid-10 cases were reported from Pune on March 9, 2020, Maharashtra's corona cases crossed the staggering two-million mark, health officials said here on Thursday.

Adding 2,886 fresh infections for the day, the state's Covid-19 cases zoomed up from 19,97,992 to cross the 2-million threshold and touched 20,00,878.

The state now ranks just below Germany which has recorded a total 20,92,767 Covid-19 cases and ranks No. 10 on the Worldometer.

In terms of fatalities, the state added 52 deaths which took the toll to 50,634 -- which is higher than the 50,385 deaths in Germany but lower than Spain's 54,637 (No. 8 on the Worldometer).

The new infections have remained below the 5K mark for the past nearly six weeks compared with the peak single-day highest tally of 24,886 (September 11).

The state recovery rate touched 95.13 percent while the current mortality (death) rate stood at 2.53 percent, as the state grapples with the challenges of the new UK strain of coronavirus that entered Maharashtra days before the Covid-19 vaccination drive started last week.

While 19,03,408 patients have been fully cured and returned home till date, the number of 'active cases' (ill) has also declined to 45,622 now.

The number of people sent to home quarantine stands at 212,023 now while the number of those in institutional quarantine stood at 1,936 on Thursday.

