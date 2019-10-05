Maharashtra elections: NCP releases list of 40 'star campaigners'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Saturday released a list of 40-star campaigners ahead of the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.



The list includes party chief Sharad Pawar and party leaders Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, Chagan Bhujbal, Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil, and Nawab Malik among others.





The Congress is contesting the polls in alliance with the NCP. Both parties are contesting on 125 seats each in the 288-member Assembly, and their allies will field candidates for the remaining 38 seats.



Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21 and the counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

