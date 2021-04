Maharashtra enters 'Lockdown style' curfew April 14-30

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) On anticipated lines, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday announced 'lockdown' style restrictions starting 8 p.m. on April 14, till April 30, to break the chain of the coronavirus which has gripped the state.

However, Mumbai suburban trains and city buses will continue to run, but commutes will be permitted for those in the designated 'essential services', he said.