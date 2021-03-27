Maharashtra: Fire at Mumbai hospital completely doused

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI): The fire that broke out at a Mumbai hospital on March 25 and caused the death of 11 patients has been completely doused, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai said on Saturday.



Mumbai Police registered an FIR in a fire incident at Sunrise Hospital in Bhandup West in which 11 people lost their lives. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday requested the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC) of Disaster Management Prabhat Rahangdale to conduct an inquiry into the fire incident.

On March 25, as per the police officials. a major fire broke out at a COVID-19 hospital on the third floor of a mall in Mumbai's Bhandup area, claiming the lives of at least 11 people. Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh said that actions will be taken against those who are responsible.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of the state, Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, Mayor of Mumbai Kishori Kishor Pednekar, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal visited the hospital yesterday. Upon the visit, the Chief Minister instructed to immediately check the fire safety of all COVID hospitals and COVID centers and take appropriate measures.

"With the help of fire brigade, Mumbai Police and other agencies, 68 patients were rescued and rushed to various hospitals. In all these works, Deputy Commissioner (Circle-6), Assistant Commissioner of Southern Division along with various engineers, health officers, other workers, employees were present and took necessary action," read the release by the MCGM today. (ANI)

