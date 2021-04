Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a Bajaj HealthCare unit in Tarapur MIDC area of Boisar in Palghar district on Saturday afternoon.



Fire extinguishing operations underway.

"All 30 workers who were in the unit have been rescued, 2 of them injured," said a fire official.

More details are awaited. (ANI)