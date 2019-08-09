Maharashtra floods: Army rescues 1,700 people in Kolhapur

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): After rescuing 1,700 people in Kolhapur city, the Army on Friday concluded its operation and mobilised its personnel to Shirol town of the district to evacuate and rescue people from low-lying areas.

A team of Armymen with four bouts were carrying out rescue operations in the city. The team rescued 1700 people in the last three days in the low-lying areas of the city.



"We rescued 300 people on the first day and 1,400 people yesterday. The situation is now normal here. We are now moving to Shirol city where the situation is worsening," Lieutenant Colonel Maiti told ANI.

However, personnel of the National Disaster Response Force and Navy will still be there.

The NDRF has rescued over 3,500 people in Kolhapur so far.

Heavy rains have caused a flood-like situation in Pune region of Maharashtra, leading to the death of as many as 27 people in five districts of the region.

More than two lakh people have been evacuated to safer places from three districts of Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had conducted an aerial survey of Sangli and Kolhapur to take the stock of the situation. (ANI)

