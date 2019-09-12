Maharashtra floods: Fadnavis meets representatives of World Bank, ADB

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met representatives of the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Mumbai, to review their visits to Kolhapur and Sangli in the wake of floods.

Discussions for long-term cooperation for disaster management and data analysis were held during the course of the meeting, stated Maharashtra CMO.



It further stated that besides short-term measures, some long-term initiatives were also discussed on climate and flood resilient reconstruction and management solutions. (ANI)

