Maharashtra floods: NDRF rescues pregnant women in Kolhapur district

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): National Disaster Response Force rescued four pregnant women in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra, while the flood situation there continues to remain grim.

Today, additional 15 Indian Navy teams from Visakhapatnam were sent to Kolhapur to join the rescue operation.



The army has rescued 17,000 people from Kolhapur District, so far.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday visited the flood-affected Kolhapur and Sangli, to take stock of the situation.

"27 people died due to floods in 5 district of Pune division in Maharashtra. More than 2 lakh people have been evacuated to safe places till now from 3 districts including Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara," said Deepak Mhaisekar, Divisional Commissioner, Pune Division.

Besides, in coordination with Navy and Air Force, Army has intensified the relief and rescue operations by deploying a total of 123 rescue teams in 16 flood-affected districts spreading across four affected states -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

