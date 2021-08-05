Maharashtra floods: JuH sets up relief camps in temple, other places

"Relief works are being carried out by JuH's Maharashtra unit in these areas, including conducting medical camps. A medical camp has been set up at the Mahakali Temple in Chiplun, where locals are being treated by doctors," said Arshad Madani, the President of JuH.

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) The Jamiat-i-Ulama Hind (JuH) has set up flood relief camps in the coastal region of Maharashtra, which has been badly affected by floods, especially the MHADA and Chiplun areas.

The JuH said that since auto rickshaws and small vehicles have become non-functional due to the floods, various teams of motor mechanics have been rushed to the affected areas to repair a large number of motorbikes, rickshaws and other small and heavy vehicles.

More teams of motor mechanics and electricians from different units of JuH are arriving from different parts of Maharashtra to the different areas of the Konkan region which have been affected by the floods.

Biscuits, water bottles and other essential items are being distributed among the victims in the flood-hit areas, JuH said.

Madani has instructed all the officials and workers of JuH to carry out relief and rehabilitation work on humanitarian ground.

--IANS

