Maharashtra floods: PM Modi speaks to Uddhav Thackeray, assures all possible support

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray of all possible support from the Centre to mitigate the situation arising in various parts of the state due to heavy rainfall and floods.



The Prime Minister spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and reviewed the situation in the state.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Spoke to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray and discussed the situation in parts of Maharashtra in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding. Assured all possible support from the Centre to mitigate the situation. Praying for everyone's safety and well-being. @OfficeofUT"

According to the Maharashtra Government's Public Relations Department, the Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister about the rescue operation being carried out by the state government and the measures being taken.

It further informed that PM Modi said the Central government would do its utmost to help the state in rescue and relief work.

Earlier, on Thursday, Thackeray held an emergency meeting to take stock of the flood situation in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts in the state, caused by torrential rains that have battered the region over the past 24 hours.

Thackrey also directed the Disaster Management units and departments concerned to stay vigilant and start rescue operations immediately, informed the Chief Minister's office.

Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were rushed to Ratnagiri's Khed and Chiplun areas to tackle critical situations due to high tide and heavy rain. Two more teams have been mobilised for rescue operations one each for Khed in Ratnagiri and for Mahad in Raigad, from Pune headquarters.

The national forecasting agency India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for several regions in the state that are set to receive heavy rainfall in the next three days. (ANI)