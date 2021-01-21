Maharashtra government suspends civil surgeon, fires three others over Bhandara hospital tragedy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): Maharashtra government on Thursday suspended civil surgeon, nurse and a medical officer from Bhandara District Hospital in which 10 newborns were killed in a blaze earlier this month.



The government also transferred an additional civil surgeon and terminated a paediatrician and contracts of two nurses.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the committee investigating the incident submitted its report on Wednesday

He said as per the recommendation of the panel, the district surgeon has been suspended for breach of duty in this case.

"A decision has been taken to transfer additional district surgeon, suspend SNCU department head and nurse and terminate the services of two nurses and a paediatrician," he told the media.

Tope aid all district hospitals in the state will be subjected to health audits in 15 days through the state government.

"A committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Health Commissioner Dr Ramaswamy and an action plan will be prepared after receiving his report," he said.

The Health Minister said that a letter has been sent to all the Guardian Ministers in the state regarding the provision of funds for health institutions through the District Planning Development Committee.

"According to the opinion of the inquiry committee, there is strong evidence of fire in an electric circuit in SNCU," he said.

He said Dr surgeon Pramod Khandate has been suspended, Additional District Surgeon Dr Sunila Bade has been transferred to a non-executive post.

He said Medical Officer Dr Archana Meshram, Nurse Jyoti Bharaskar have been suspended and paediatrician Dr Sushil Ambade terminated.

Two contractual staff nurses Smita Sanjay Ambilduke and Shubhangi Sathavane have also been terminated. (ANI)

