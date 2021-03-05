Maharashtra Governor receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI): Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a government hospital in Mumbai.



The 78-year-old took the dose in the second phase of the nation-wide vaccination drive that started on March 1. In this phase, those over the age of 60 and people aged 45 and above with co-morbid conditions are eligible for the vaccine.

Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst COVID-19 affected states in the country. As per the Union Health Ministry, there are currently 86,359 active COVID-19 cases in the state. 20,49,484 recoveries and 52,340 deaths have been reported so far.

Several other leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have received their first shots of the vaccine.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021, and the vaccination of frontline workers started on February 2.

According to the health ministry, a total of 1,80,05,503 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far. (ANI)