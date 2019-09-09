Maharashtra govt accepts encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma's resignation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Maharashtra Home Department on Monday accepted the senior police inspector and encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma's resignation, who is likely to contest the upcoming state Assembly polls.



Sharma, who was was posted in Thane Crime Branch, has over 100 encounters to his name. He had submitted his resignation from the Maharashtra Police in June. However, he was supposed to retire in May 2020.

Though Sharma has confirmed about his voluntary retirement approved by the state Home Department, he is not commenting on the possibility of contesting assembly polls on a Shiv Sena ticket.

As per the speculations, he may contest from Andheri or Nallasopara Assembly constituency. (ANI)

