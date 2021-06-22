  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Maharashtra govt-appointed commission imposes Rs 5,000 fine on Param Bir Singh for non-compliance of summons

Maharashtra govt-appointed commission imposes Rs 5,000 fine on Param Bir Singh for non-compliance of summons

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Tue, Jun 22nd, 2021, 21:30:08hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh (File photo)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI): Maharashtra government-appointed Justice Chandiwal commission, which is probing the allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, imposed a cost of Rs 5,000 on Singh for non-compliance of summons for the recording of statement.

The Commission had summoned him thrice but he had failed to appear in two hearings, while a third was attended by his lawyer.
On March 30, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had appointed retired High Court Judge, Justice K Chandiwal, to investigate the allegations made by Singh against Deshmukh.
The move had come after Deshmukh had written a letter to Thackeray, on March 25, to investigate the corrupt malpractices allegations levelled against him by Singh.
Singh had written a letter to Thackeray alleging that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month. (ANI)


  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features