Maharashtra govt caps price of RT-PCR test

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): Maharashtra government has capped the price of RT-PCR test at Rs 500 at collection centres, Rs 600 at Covid centre, Quarantine centre or Isolation centre and Rs 800 if the sample is collected from home.



The price of RT-PCR has been capped for the sixth time.

Maharashtra reported 39,544 new COVID-19 cases, 23,600 discharges, and 227 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state's health department on Wednesday.

The total cases reached 28,12,980 including 24,00,727 recoveries and the death toll reached 54,649.

At present, there are 3,56,243 active coronavirus cases in the state.

The case fatality rate (CFR) in Maharashtra is at 1.94 per cent while the recovery rate is 85.34 per cent.

Out of 1,97,92,143 laboratory samples, 28,12,980 have been tested positive for COVID-19 until today in the state.

Currently, 17,29,816 people are in home quarantine while 17,863 are in institutional quarantine in Maharashtra. (ANI)

