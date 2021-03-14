Maharashtra govt should suspend Sachin Waze, says BJP's Pravin Darekar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council and BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Sunday said the state government should suspend police officer Sachin Waze, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case.



"After the arrest of Sachin Waze, at least now the government should suspend him and show that the government does not support him or save him. But will the government do this?" Darekar said.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation agency in the case.

The NIA will present Sachin Waze, an assistant police inspector with the Mumbai Police who was arrested in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai, before a special court on Sunday to demand his custody.

This came days after Waze, who was leading the investigating of Mansukh Hiren's death in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at the Mumbai Police Headquarters.

"Sachin Waze API Mumbai Police Crime Branch has been arrested for his role and involvement in Placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Carmichael Road (near Mukesh Ambani's house) on 25th February 2021," said an official statement of NIA.

A car carrying unassembled explosive materials was found abandoned at Carmichael Road in South Mumbai on February 25, near the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

The owner of the vehicle, Mansukh Hiren, was found dead in a creek in the Thane district on Friday. Now, ATS Maharashtra is investigating the case. (ANI)

