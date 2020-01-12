Maharashtra govt to bear expenses of those injured in Palghar-based chemical factory fire incident

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Maharashtra government will bear the expenses of all those who are injured in the fire incident that took place in a chemical factory in Palghar district's Boisar area yesterday evening.

At least five people died while six sustained injuries in the fire incident.



"Chief Minister has announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 Lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased. The state government will bear the expenses of all the injured," said Kailash Shinde, Palghar District Magistrate.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to the kin of the deceased.

"Rs 5 lakh financial assistance will be given to the kin of the deceased due to fire at the chemical factory in Boisar in Palghar district this evening," Maharashtra Chief Minister Office had said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also conveyed deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

A huge explosion occurred at a chemical factory at Boisar, which is located 100 km away from Mumbai (ANI)

