Maharashtra greets Modi on his 69th birthday

Leading the celebrations was Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who tweeted: "Vikas Purush, the architect of new India and one of the tallest leaders ever. Under your leadership, our nation is reaching new heights and speedily marching towards a new India. We wish you good health and long life in the service of the nation."

State BJP President Chandrakant Patil said that under Modi's strong leadership the country's standing has been enhanced on the global stage. He wished the Prime Minister a long and healthy life.

In his greetings, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said Modi has always been inspired the people with his leadership and he was privileged to get an opportunity to work under him. Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Republican Party of India (A) President Ramdas Athawale said: "I wish a very happy birthday to our dynamic and energetic PM, and wish him a long and healthy life." The day started at the famed Juhu Beach with the unveiling of a colourful sand art saluting Modi on his birthday, created by artist Laxmi, according to the organiser Himanshu Mehta. "The '108 Suryanamaskar Group' organised a yoga event with 12 Suryanamaskars, and chakra medication on Mantra music at the nearby Yoga Park, in tune with the Prime Minister's desire for a Fit India," Mehta said. BJP legislator Prasad Lad, as part of the weeklong 'Seva Saptah' to mark Modi's birthday, launched a series of charitable and social events in Mumbai. These include free breast cancer checkups at various locations in the slums of Dharavi. Several other events have been lined up in other parts of the state, including Thane, Pune, Nagpur and other cities organised by the party leaders, Legislators, Ministers and others to mark Modi's birthday.