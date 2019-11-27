'Maharashtra has shown new dawn to India'

Mumbai: The BJP made "aghori" (barbaric) attempts to retain power in Maharashtra, but the state's people foiled it, marking the beginning of a change in the country's politics, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Wednesday.

Raut also said it will not be surprising if the Shiv Sena forms government at the Centre after having installed its chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray) in Maharashtra.

The BJP last Saturday formed government in Maharashtra with the support of NCP's Ajit Pawar, after being unable to do so initially for want of numbers. But the government led by Devendra Fadnavis collapsed on Tuesday after Pawar resigned as his deputy, citing "personal reasons".

"The BJP could not impose its CM despite its 'aghori' attempts in Maharashtra. This is because there is a dissent among the people of Maharashtra," Raut told reporters. "The beginning of change is taking place from Maharashtra... Maharashtra has shown a new dawn to the country," the Rajya Sabha member said. Raut said people did not believe him earlier when he stated that the Shiv Sena's 'suryayaan' will land safely on the sixth floor of Mantralaya (secretariat), implying the party would install its chief minister in the state. The chief minister's office is located on the sixth floor of the state secretariat. "But, our 'suryayaan' has safely landed and you shouldn't be surprised if the suryayaan lands in Delhi," he added. Raut, considered as one of the key architects of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government, also said he has fulfilled his responsibility and would now focus on his job. The Rajya Sabha member is also the executive editor of Shiv Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamana'. To a question, Raut said he is a fighter and a Shiv Sena worker and not 'Chanakya'. The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress on Tuesday named Thackeray as their chief ministerial nominee. Thackeray will be sworn-in on Thursday.