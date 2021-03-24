Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh meets Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI): Amid calls for his resignation in light of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's corruption allegations against him, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence 'Varsha' here.



On March 20, Leader of Opposition in state Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis had demanded Deshmukh's resignation over Param Bir Singh's allegations against Deshmukh.

Singh had, on Saturday, written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, alleging that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month.

The allegations made by Singh had come a day after Deshmukh had said that Singh was moved out as Mumbai Police Commissioner so that cases pertaining to Waze were probed without obstruction.

Maharashtra Cabinet is scheduled to hold a meeting on Wednesday in Mumbai and is likely to discuss the ongoing issues related to the police department, Singh's challenge to his transfer to the Home Guards department in the Supreme Court, and DG Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC)'s leave after expressing unhappiness over Maharashtra DGP Rajnish Sheth's appointment to his post.

Normally, the meeting takes place every week, but due to some reasons it was not convened last week



This will be the first Cabinet meeting after the Maharashtra Budget session concluded on March 10. Also, this meeting holds particular importance because it will also be the first meeting after the Sachin Waze episode came to light. (ANI)

