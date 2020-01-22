Maharashtra horror: Sexually violated Class 12 boy commits suicide, 14 accused held

Mumbai: Fourteen students from a hostel in Maharashtra's Chandrapur were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly violating a Class 12 boy. Police said the boy later committed suicide.

As per a Chandrapur police station official, the accused used to stay in the same hostel as the boy. His 18-page suicide note has brought to light the sexual assaults perpetrated on him.

"He hanged himself in his Seva Dal hostel room on January 18. The 18-page suicide note was found on Monday. He has given explicit details of the sexual assaults after which we arrested the 14 boys, besides the watchman," he said.

They have been charged with abetment to suicide, unnatural sexual offences under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official added.