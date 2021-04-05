Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Delhi major contributors to COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi accounted for a large number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a span of 24 hours in the country.



Maharashtra has reported 47,288 new COVID-19 cases and 155 deaths in the last 24 hours. At present, the case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.83 per cent. Out of the 2,07,15,793 laboratory samples, which were taken until today, 30,57,885 (14.76 per cent) have tested positive for Covid-19. The state presently has 4,51,375 active cases.

With the new deaths in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 death toll mounts to 56,033 in Maharashtra.

Karnataka reported 5,279 new COVID-19 cases, including 3,728 cases in Bengaluru Urban. A total of 32 people lost their lives due to the deadly virus and 1,856 people were discharged in the last 24 hours.

Delhi reported 3,548 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 15 more people have succumbed to the virus. According to Delhi Health Department, the city's positivity rate stands at 5.54 per cent while the cumulative positivity rate is 4.54 per cent. A total of 64,003 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Rajasthan has reported 2,429 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths. A total of 527 recoveries have been reported in the state.

Kerala reported 2,357 COVID-19 cases. The number of active cases now reached 28,372. So far 11,04,225 patients have recovered from the disease in the state.

Andhra Pradesh has reported 1,326 new COVID-19 cases. Five people lost their lives due to a deadly virus. In the past 24 hours, a total of 911 recoveries have been reported in the state.

In Tamil Nadu, as many as 3,672 new COVID-19 cases have been reported here. 11 people lost their lives and a total of 1,842 people got discharged from the hospitals.

Uttarakhand has reported 547 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,02,811.

A total of 567 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Himachal Pradesh. Six people have lost their lives due to a deadly virus. A total of 286 people got discharged.

The Centre has, meanwhile, rushed 50 high-level public health teams to Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Punjab for COVID-19 control and containment measures. (ANI)

