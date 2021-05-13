Maharashtra lockdown restrictions extended till June 1

The move by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government comes amid rising Covid-19 cases and fatalities in many districts in the state, though Mumbai and parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region are currently in a better shape.

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) On anticipated lines, the Maharashtra government on Thursday announced that ithas decided to extend the ongoing stringent lockdown-type restrictions across the state till June 1.

As per the new directives, Mumbai suburban trains will not permit regular commuters but only those engaged in essential services and other pre-notified categories.

At the cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, all ministers belonging to Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress supported the need to extend the lockdown.

Following the cabinet nod, Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte issued the official notification this afternoon extending the lockdown provisions from 7 a.m. on May 15, till 7 a.m. on June 1.

The state also made it mandatory for any persons entering the state by any mode of transport to carry a Covid-19 negative report which is issued within 48 hours prior to his/her arrival.

The government has directed the local Disaster Management Authorities to keep tight vigils over rural markets and APMCs to ensure covid appropriate behavior and if rules are not complied, they can shut these down or impose further restrictions on a case-to-case basis.

