Maharashtra logjam: Sena MP Raut calls on Pawar

New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Amid deepening suspense over government formation in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar here on Monday.

After the meeting, Raut expressed the hope that the new government in the state would be formed soon.

According to sources, Raut and Pawar discussed the outcome of the meeting between Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and Pawar, where it was decided that a high-level committee would be formed to resolve all the contentious issues.

After the meeting with Sonia Gandhi, Pawar had said the NCP and the Congress leaders would meet again to discuss the issues and report that to Sonia Gandhi. Pawar also ruled out any tieup with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said during the meeting supporting the Sena was not discussed. According to sources, the small alliance partners, such as Raju Shetti's Swabhimani Paksha, the Peasants and Workers Party of India, and the Samajwadi Party, are not happy. "We will take the views of these parties before taking any decision," he said. miz/pcj