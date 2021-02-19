Maharashtra minister urges UP govt to airlift Unnao victim to Mumbai for treatment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Thursday requested the Uttar Pradesh government to airlift the girl, who was found lying unconscious in Unnao and later hospitalised, to Mumbai for treatment.



Condemning the Unnao incident, the minister alleged that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has failed in providing protection to women in Uttar Pradesh.

"I am disturbed with the incident in Unnao. It seems like there is nothing left in Uttar Pradesh, except "Jungle Raj". On one side, BJP is raising 'beti bachao' slogans while on the other side cases of atrocities against women are increasing in the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh. Two daughters have died while one is undergoing treatment," Raut said.

He said that that the Maharashtra government will bear the treatment expenses of the girl.

"We request UP government to airlift Unnao Victim to Mumbai. We will provide her best possible medical facilities and the state Govt will bear the expense. We have some of the best hospitals in India, so it will be better if she gets treatment in Mumbai. #Save_Unnao_Ki_Beti," he tweeted.

"Yogi government has failed in protecting women. During Yogi Adityanath's rule, Dalits and women are unsafe. We want the Unnao victim to be airlifted to Mumbai. We will provide her best possible medical facilities and the state government will bear the expense. We have some of the best hospitals in India, so it will be better if she gets treatment in Mumbai. I condemn this incident," he said.

Three minor girls were found lying by villagers in a field in Unnao's Asoha on Wednesday when they did not return after they left home to collect fodder for the cattle. While two were declared brought dead at the hospital, the third girl is in a critical condition and is currently being treated at a hospital in Kanpur.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday registered an FIR based on the complaint of family members of two girls.

Director-General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, HC Awasthi said, "The third victim is being treated in Kanpur. Doctors say this is suspected to be a case of poisoning. Her situation is critical but stable."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took note of the incident and has asked the Director-General of Police to submit a detailed report on the incident. He had directed officials to ensure the best possible treatment to the victim at government cost, according to a release by the chief minister's office. (ANI)

