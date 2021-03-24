Maharashtra, Mumbai see new highs of Covid-19 cases

Mumbai marked a shocking new high of 5,000-plus new Covid-19 cases, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation said. It recorded 5,185 cases - up from the previous high of 3,779 (March 21), taking its tally to 374,611 now - the highest in the country.

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) On the eve of the first anniversary of the nationwide lockdown following the spread of the pandemic, Maharashtra and Mumbai saw stunning new highs of Covid-19 cases, health officials said on Wednesday.

Maharashtra recorded a fresh peak of 31,855 - up from the previous high of 30,535 registered on March 21 - and the state's tally went up to 25,64,881 till date, three days after crossing the 2.50 million mark.

The state saw 95 deaths, down from 132 the day before - the first time they rose to 3-digit figures since December 4, while total deaths have reached 53,684, with the worst-hit Mumbai, Pune and Nashik circles contributing maximum to the toll.

In Mumbai, there are 30,760 active cases currently and with 6 more deaths, the toll in the country's commercial capital has risen to 11,606 till date, which is also the highest in the country.

The case doubling rate had dropped to 84 days, though the recovery rate is 90 per cent. The BMC has conducted 37,54,500 Covid-19 tests till date.

The city has 39 active containment zones comprising chawls/slums, and 432 buildings with active cases have been sealed as per the norms.

The state recovery rate dropped from 88.73 per cent to 88.21 per cent, while the death rate stood at 2.09 per cent, compared with 2.12 per cent a day earlier, and the number of active cases jumped up from 230,641 to 247,299.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home isolation shot up to 12,68,094 while those shunted to institutional quarantine increased to 13,499.

