Maharashtra: Nashik Municipal Corporation launches website to book space in crematorium

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI): As the rising COVID-19 deaths have left people scrambling to look for space to cremate their loved ones, the Nashik Municipal Corporation on Friday launched an online portal to help local residents book and find a nearby crematorium.



"This portal is user friendly that helps one choose the location and time slot for cremation at the nearest crematorium," Dr Kalpana Kute, Director, Solid Waste Management, Nashik Municipal Corporation.

As per the official, the website has been launched with an aim to assist people in finding crematoriums conveniently online.

This will control long queues and crowing outside crematoriums, Dr Kute said.

Meanwhile, according to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra was among the ten states that reported 71.81 per cent of new COVID-19 cases in the country on Friday. The state reported the highest daily new cases at 62,194.

Maharashtra was among the twelve states that cumulatively accounted for 81.04 per cent of India's total active cases, the ministry stated on Friday. As per the ministry, the state had 6,41,281 active cases till Friday.

The ministry informed on Friday that Maharashtra's Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai and Thane were among the ten districts which accounted for 25 per cent of the total active cases in the country.

It further stated that Maharashtra was among the ten states that accounted for 74.48 per cent of the new deaths in the country on Friday. The state saw maximum casualties at 853 yesterday, said the ministry. (ANI)

