Maharashtra NGO opens free school for trans people in Vaisai

The school was started after the transgender community in Vaisai expressed that they had very little access to education and very few were willing to teach them.The founder and chairperson of the NGO, Rekha Tripathi, said she strongly believed that everyone should have equal access to education, regardless of their gender.About 25 adults and a few children have been admitted to the school so far."A few years back, a transgender person explained to me that several people from this community were facing problems in getting jobs as they did not have access to even basic education. Social stigma paired with poor economic conditions have contributed to this issue," Tripathi told ANI on Monday.She added, "Irrespective of their gender, everyone should be given equal access to education and opportunities. About 25 adults and a few children have taken admission to the school so far." (ANI)