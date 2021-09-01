Maharashtra: Payal Rohatgi booked for objectionable video on Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, others

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 (ANI): Maharashtra Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against actor Payal Rohatgi in Pune for allegedly sharing objectionable video against Mahatma Gandhi, and former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.



As per the police, the FIR was filed after the office-bearers of the Pune City Congress Committee filed a complained regarding a 'derogatory video' posted by Rohatgi on social media.

"According to the complaint registered with Shivaji Nagar police station of Pune city, Payal Rohatgi in a video shared on social media has used derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, and former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. An FIR has been filed against her under sections 153 (a), 500, 505(2) and 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC)," said the police in a statment.

In 2019, the actor was booked by Bundi Police under the IT Act for allegedly posting objectionable content against Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and other members of the Gandhi family on social media. (ANI)

