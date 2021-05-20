Maharashtra places order for Amphotericin B injection, requests Centre to approve allocation: Tope

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 (ANI): The Maharashtra government has requested the Centre to approve the allocation of Amphotericin B injection which is being used to cure Mucromysis (black fungus), informed Maharastra health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday.



He further said that the state had already made a purchase order for 2 lakh doses but the manufacturing company was awaiting approval from the Centre.

"We requested the Central Government to approve the allocation of Amphotericin B injection which is used to cure Mucromysis. We have already made the purchase order for 2 lakh injection but the company which provides it is waiting for approval from the Centre to allocate the same," Tope said after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He added, "Mucromysis is on the rise in Maharashtra. The Centre must clear the path for allocating the injections."

Tope also informed that no responses had been received from vaccine manufacturers in response to the global tender that had been floated by the state government.

Earlier on Tuesday, Tope had informed that there are about 1,500 mucormycosis cases in the state.

Further speaking about the meeting with various District Collectors, Tope said that Collectors from Maharashtra gave a presentation to the Prime Minister on how to curb Covid-19 infection, especially in rural places.

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 29,911 new COVID-19 cases, 47,371 recoveries and 738 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed.

The total cases in the state now stands at 54,97,448, including 50,26,308 recoveries and 85,355 reported deaths. There are currently 3,83,253 active cases in the state. (ANI)

