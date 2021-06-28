Maharashtra plans 1.50 mn vax jabs daily: CM

"We are making preparations to administer 15 lakh vaccine doses per day," Thackeray said, barely three days after the state achieved the distinction of becoming the first in the country to cross the 3-crore jabs milestone.

Mumbai, June 28 (IANS) As the threat of the Delta Plus Covid-19 variant looms large over the state, Maharashtra plans to hike its vaccination process to up to 1.50 million doses per day, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said here on Monday.

With the proposed plans to administer 1.50 million jabs daily, health officials estimate that it will result in around one-crore doses per week (both first and second jabs), and around four crore vaccinations in a month, covering most of the remaining eligible adult population for both rounds in less than two months.

Till Sunday, the state's vaccination data in various approved categories stood at 3,11,59,607, comprising both first and second doses, out of the state's total population of 12 crore.

In the 18-44 age group, 55,27,193 have got their jabs, including 269,666 who took their second dose; in the 45-plus age group, 1,62,53,737 have got their jabs, including 39,98,123 who took their second shot.

The CM was inaugurating a state-of-the-art Jumbo Covid Centre in Malad suburb with 2,170 beds of which 1,536 are oxygen beds, 190 ICU beds, 200 oxygen-pediatric beds and 50 ICU-pediatric beds, in anticipation of the third wave of Covid-19.

Besides, the government plans new jumbo centres in Kanjurmarg, Sion and Worli and increase the number of beds in the existing jumbo centres at NSCI Worli, NESCO Goregaon and Richardson & Cruddas Byculla to ensure that there are no shortages, Thackeray said.

The CM cautioned that though beds may be going empty, the second wave has still not subsided, and urged all the people to strictly adhere to the Covid appropriate behaviours.

Maha Vikas Aghadi senior ministers Eknath Shinde, Nawab Malik, Balasaheb Thorat, Anil Parab, Aslam Sheikh, Aditya Thackeray, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, BMC Commissioner I.S. Chahal and Metropolitan Commissioner S.K. Srinivasan were present on the occasion.

In the second phase of creating jumbo covid centres, the government will provide 8,320 beds more than the first phase, taking the total to 15,627, and with the existing beds in the other major government hospitals, the total bed strength is 19,928 for Mumbai.

This includes 9,193 oxygen bds, 1,572 ICU beds, 1,200 oxygen beds for children and 150 pediatric ICU beds for infants.

