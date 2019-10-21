Maharashtra polls: 43.78 pc voter turnout till 3 pm

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): The voter turnout for Maharashtra Assembly constituency stood at 43.78 per cent till 3 pm, as per the Election Commission (EC).

The voter turnout for Mumbai city district stood at 35 per cent while the total turnout in Pune district was recorded at 41.1 per cent comprising of 21 assembly constituencies, till 3 pm.

Out of 288 Assembly constituencies in the state, Karvir witnessed the highest voter turnout of 65.61 per cent while Ulhasnagar witnessed the lowest at 25.82 per cent till 3 pm.Polling is underway in the state and Bollywood stars--Jaya Bachchan along with Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan exercised their right to vote at Mumbai's Juhu constituency on Monday.BJP MP from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol too exercised his right to vote at a polling booth in Juhu, Mumbai.Polling for 90 seats of Haryana and 288 constituencies of Maharashtra began at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm in the evening.The electoral fate of over 4,400 candidates -- 1,169 in Haryana and 3,237 in Maharashtra will be sealed in EVMs by the voters who will exercise their democratic franchise in the assembly elections.There are 96,661 polling booths in Maharashtra for citizens to cast their votes.In Maharashtra, BJP is contesting at 150 seats while its ally Shiv Sena has fielded 124 candidates. The remaining seats have been left for smaller allies. On the other hand, Congress is contesting the polls in alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).Counting of votes in both Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls will take place on October 24. (ANI)