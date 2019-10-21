Maharashtra polls: 54.53 pc voter turnout till 5 pm

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): 54.53 per cent voters exercised their right to vote in Maharashtra till 5 pm on Monday, as per the Election Commission (EC).

In Mumbai City district, voter turnout stood at 44 per cent from 7 am to 5 PM today.

Out of 288 Assembly constituencies in the state, Radhanagari witnessed the highest voter turnout of 70.89 per cent while Ulhasnagar witnessed the lowest at 26.27 per cent till 5 pm.



Polling for 90 seats of Haryana and 288 constituencies of Maharashtra began at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm in the evening.

The electoral fate of over 4,400 candidates -- 1,169 in Haryana and 3,237 in Maharashtra will be sealed in EVMs by the voters who will exercise their democratic franchise in the assembly elections.

There are 96,661 polling booths in Maharashtra for citizens to cast their votes.

In Maharashtra, BJP is contesting at 150 seats while its ally Shiv Sena has fielded 124 candidates. The remaining seats have been left for smaller allies. On the other hand, Congress is contesting the polls in alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Counting of votes in both Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls will take place on October 24. (ANI)