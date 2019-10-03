Maharashtra polls: Cong fields former BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh against Fadnavis

New Delhi[India], Oct 3 (ANI): The Congress on Thursday released its fourth list of 19 candidates for Maharashtra assembly polls and fielded former BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh as its candidate from Nagpur South West seat against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.



The party also changed its candidates on two seats.

Deshmukh, a strong supporter of the demand for a separate state of Vidarbha, had last year resigned from the state assembly and the BJP.

He is the son of the former president of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee Ranjeet Deshmukh.

The party has so far declared 140 candidates.

The voting will take place in Maharashtra on October 21. The counting of votes will be done on October 24. (ANI)

