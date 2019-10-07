Maharashtra polls: Cong-NCP promises reduced penalty under MVA, farm loan waiver, zero interest education loan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): The Congress-NCP alliance on Monday released its manifesto for the Assembly polls, promising reduced penalty under Motor Vehicles Act (MVA), immediate farm loan waiver, and zero-interest loan for higher education among others.

Congress-NCP leaders released the manifesto at a press conference held here at Yashwantrao Chavan Hall. Congress' state unit president Balasaheb Thorat, acting Mumbai Congress chief Eknath Gaikwad, NCP leaders Jayant Patil and Nawab Malik among others were present on the occasion.Their manifesto also talks of action to deal with climate change. The other important promises include a 100 per cent subsidy for drip irrigation, minimum support price (MSP) for dairy farm products based on the production cost to increase farmers' income.The two parties, which have joined hands to take on the might of BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, have also promised to enact laws to reserve 80 per cent jobs for locals in new industries. They have also decided to give a free laptop to 10 lakh girls, who clear SSC examination.KEY POINTS* Rs 5,000 monthly allowance for unemployed youths* Free education from KG to PG in government and aided schools and colleges* Government engineering and medical colleges in every district* Immediate filling up of teachers' vacancies* Health insurance to netizens of the state* Minimum salary of workers to be Rs 21,000* Marathi Language University* Making houses up to 500 square feet to be tax-free* Modernisation of madrasasTalking to media persons on the occasion, Thorat said the Congress-NCP manifesto will ensure all-round development of all sections of the society.In reply to a question, Thorat said the chief minister if voted to power will be from the NCP.Maharashtra Assembly polls will be held on October 21. The counting of votes is scheduled for October 24. (ANI)