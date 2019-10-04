Maharashtra polls: Congress fields Hamlata Patil from Nashik Central, Suresh Thorat from Shirdi

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): The Congress on Friday approved the candidature of Hamlata Ninad Patil from Nashik Central and Suresh Jagannath Thorat from Shirdi for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

The Congress will be contesting the polls in alliance with the NCP. Both parties will contest on 125 seats each in the 288-member Assembly and its allies will field their candidates on rest 38 seats.



Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21 and the counting of votes results will take place on October 24. (ANI)

