Maharashtra polls: Owaisi calls BJP a 'drama company', attacks party over jobs, UAPA Act

Buldhana (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday attacked the BJP over jobs and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and termed the party as a "successful drama company".

"When we asked the BJP how many jobs you gave, Maharashtra Chief Minister (Devendra Fadnavis) said we will give one crore jobs if we form the government. Kya aakhri paanch saalo se mehendi laagake baithe the kya? (Had you applied henna on your hands in the last five years?) Who stopped you from giving jobs. You were supposed to give, but you didn't," he said at a rally here.Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Owaisi said, "Modi had said that 'make me a 'chowkidar' (watchman), I will give two crore jobs every year.' But even 15 lakh jobs were not created. You tell me, whom do we trust."Continuing his tirade against the BJP, Owaisi asserted that the party is "successful" as the Congress has "weakened" and it did not have a "fighting spirit" anymore."This drama company (BJP) is successful because Congress has weakened. It is on the verge of being finished. It does not have fighting spirit anymore. Where was it when the law (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) by Indira Gandhi was made dirtier and stricter by the Modi government?"Owaisi said a person's life will be "destroyed" as he will be declared a terrorist and accused the Congress of supporting the BJP in this regard."In the name of terrorism, a list will be brought out now. Someone's name will be written on it and he will be declared a terrorist. His life will be destroyed and he will not be able to approach the court. The court will declare him a terrorist. Such a law has been brought and Congress supported them," he added.The AIMIM, along with other parties, like Congress, BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP are in the fray in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.Voting to the 288-member state assembly will take place on October 21 in a single phase. Counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)