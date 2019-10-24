Maharashtra polls: Sushilkumar Shinde's daughter trailing from Solapur Central

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Praniti Shinde, the daughter of former Home Minister and Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde is trailing from Solapur Central assembly constituency in Maharashtra, as per initial Election Commission (EC) trends.

Praniti is currently third with 7,392 votes while AIMIM's Haji Farooq Maqbool Shabdi is leading with 10,229 votes.



Independent candidate Kothe Mahesh Vishnupant is second with 8,170 votes.

Meanwhile, the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena are continuing to surge in Maharashtra with leads on 96 and 64 assembly constituencies, respectively. Counting of votes is underway.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was ahead in 53 seats and its ally Congress on 39, at the time of filing this report.

There are 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly. Counting of votes began at 8 am today.

The state went to polls in a single phase on October 21. (ANI)