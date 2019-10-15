Maharashtra polls: BJP releases manifesto

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party Working President JP Nadda and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis release the party's manifesto or the Sankalp Patra for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

Elections for the 288 member assembly will be held on 21st of this month while counting will be taken up on the 24th.

The Shiv Sena, which is contesting 124 seats in the Maharashtra assembly election as part of its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party, on Saturday released its manifesto, which promises to provide full meal at Rs 10 and make farmers debt-free, among other things.