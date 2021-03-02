Maharashtra power minister to table reports in Mumbai power outage tomorrow in state assembly

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI): Maharashtra Power Minister Nitin Raut on Tuesday said that he will table all the reports on the Mumbai power outage of October 2020 on Wednesday in the state Assembly.



"I am going to table all the reports and their findings in connection with October 12 Mumbai power outage tomorrow in the Assembly," he said while interacting with mediapersons here.

Responding to Union Minister RK Singh's "Human-error" remark, he said, "Let them say what they want to. Wait for their reactions after I table the findings in the Assembly."

Meanwhile, addressing reporters here Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said: "Cyber-attack issue is not just confined to Mumbai but it could spread across the country. We should not politicise this issue."

"I have spoken to Union Power Minister RK Singh about this. He has sought details about it and said that we should remain alert," Deshmukh added.

Earlier in the day, RK Singh had said that Mumbai power outage of October 2020 was caused by "human error" and there is no evidence to prove that it was triggered due to a cyber attack by China.

Singh's remark follows a statement put out by the union power ministry yesterday which said there was no impact on operations of Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO) due to any malware attack.

A report by US-based cybersecurity firm claimed that Chinese-state sponsored groups, had targeted power sector in India with malware. This came months after the clash between troops of the two nations in Galwan valley in June 2020.

Yesterday, Anil Deshmukh had said that according to a preliminary report, the massive blackout on October 12 last year an attempt at "cyber-sabotage". A report of the incident prepared on the basis of an investigation by Maharashtra's Cyber Police Department was handed over to the state energy minister Nitin Raut. (ANI)

