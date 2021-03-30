Maharashtra records 27,918 fresh COVID cases, 27,73,436 in total

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI): Maharashtra registered 27,918 new COVID-19 cases and 139 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Tuesday.



With these fresh cases, the cumulative count of COVID-19 infections in the state has surged to 27,73,436. As many as 23,77,127 people have recovered from the disease so far. The state currently has 3,40,542 active cases, while the death toll has mounted to 54,422 in the state.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope urged people to get themselves tested for the virus.

"ICU and oxygen beds are filling up fast as people are coming to the hospitals in a bad state because they got themselves tested very late. I appeal to everyone to get tested," Tope said.

The Maharashtra government has issued orders to the state's oxygen producers to supply 80 per cent of oxygen for medical usage and the rest 20 per cent will be available for other industrial purposes.

"The order will remain in force till June 30," the Maharashtra health department said.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will make an additional 2,269 Covid beds available, including 360 ICUs, in private hospitals with immediate effect amid the rising COVID-19 cases.

These beds will be in addition to more than 3,000 beds currently vacant in Mumbai.

The state government has also imposed a curfew between 8 pm and 7 am in the state. (ANI)

