Maharashtra records 66,836 new COVID-19 cases, 773 deaths in last 24 hours

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 (ANI): Maharashtra has reported 66,836 new COVID-19 cases, and 773 deaths in the last 24 hours, the State Health Department informed on Friday.



With over 60,000 new cases, the total active cases in the state reached 6,91,851. As many as 63,252 people have died in the state so far as Maharashtra continues to be the worst hit state by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Pune district reported 9,810 fresh cases, 137 fatalities in the last 24 hours. There are 1,01,279 active cases in the city.

Mumbai recorded 7,221 new COVID-19 cases and 72 fatalities. There are 81,538 active cases in the city.

Meanwhile, Nagpur district reported 7485 new cases and 82 deaths, taking the city's active case to 73,349. These figures come as India is witnessing a record rise in COVID-19 cases.

India recorded 3,32,730 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. India has crossed the mark of 3 lakh COVID-19 cases for two consecutive days now. (ANI)

