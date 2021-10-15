Maharashtra reports 2,149 fresh COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): After recording a surge in COVID-19 cases in the last few days, Maharashtra on Friday reported slightly fewer coronavirus infections at 2,149.



According to the state health bulletin, as many as 29 COVID-19 patients died in the state during the day, while 1,898 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

The state's active caseload stands at 65,88,429 and the death toll reached 1,39,734.

As many as 1,898 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recovered patients to 64,15,316. There are 2,27,467 people in-home quarantine and another 1,002 in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra now has 29,782 active coronavirus cases.

The state's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.37 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent. The cumulative number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state climbed to 6,08,09,054 after 2,62,482 samples were examined in the last 24 hours.

Among districts, Mumbai reported the highest new infections at 480 and five deaths, taking the state capital's caseload to 7,50,974, and the death toll to 16,177.

Of the eight administrative regions of Maharashtra, Mumbai reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 862 on Friday, followed by 550 in Pune. The Nashik region reported 484 new cases, Kolhapur 149, Latur 56, Aurangabad 34, Akola nine and Nagpur region five new infections.

The highest fatalities were reported at 10 from the Nashik region, followed by seven fatalities from the Pune region.

The Mumbai region reported six deaths, Kolhapur four and Akola and Latur regions one death each. Aurangabad and Nagpur regions reported no new fatalities.

Pune city reported 94 new infections but no deaths. (ANI)

